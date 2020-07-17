PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A former West Penn Hospital employee accused of putting a hidden camera in a bathroom has surrendered to authorities.

The Allegheny County DA’s office says Guy Caley turned himself in Friday morning on charges of invasion of privacy and illegal use of wire or oral communications.

Police were called to the hospital in December of last year after an employee discovered a camera in the unisex employee bathroom. Police say the camera had been intentionally positioned to capture “unsuspecting victims.”

Investigators say they found audio and video of four victims, and only video of two others. On the camera, police say they also found video of Caley taping the camera to the chair inside the bathroom where it was found.

Court paperwork says Caley told police that he used the same camera several other times to capture video of people using the bathroom on third floor. He also allegedly admitted to downloading it onto his personal computer.

Police say he told them he was “curious” about what the camera would record.

Now the DA’s office says its believed there may be other victims. Anyone who recognizes Caley and thinks they may be a victim is asked to call 412-388-5300.

Caley no longer works at the hospital. He’s currently awaiting arraignment.