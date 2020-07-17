Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The New York Times has created a detailed map of who is wearing masks and it shows that mask use appears to be a regional thing.
The NYT surveyed 250,000 people and found that most people in the northeast wear masks, but fewer people use them in the plain states and parts of the south.
In the Pittsburgh metro area, mask use varied by region and neighborhood, with a chance anywhere between 60 to 90 percent you’d see five people wearing masks in five random encounters.
Other percent surveys have found that, in general, about 80 percent of Americans say they wear masks frequently.
In Pennsylvania, it’s mandatory to wear a mask in all public places.
