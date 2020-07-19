Comments
ELKINS PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — The NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference paid tribute to John Lewis late Saturday night.
In a press release, the State Conference detailed Lewis’ pivotal role in the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s as one of the Big Six as well as his service as a Representative in the House of Representatives.
“I believe that Congressman John Lewis will always be a testament to the ‘good trouble’ which he exemplified as the conscious of Congress, the moral leader of integrity, and a legacy of a consistent message of standing firm in the fight for justice for all until it is achieved,” said Kenneth L. Huston, President of the NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference.
