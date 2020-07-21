HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) — Seneca Valley School District provided a 17-page document detailing its plans for the fall semester.

The topics covered cleaning and sanitation to just what classrooms and lunches will look like for students.

On Monday, the school board voted 8-1 to approve the plan.

Each room will have a disinfectant spray bottle to use on high touch areas. Classrooms, cafeterias, restrooms and common spaces will be cleaned and sanitized daily. The same goes for buses after the last bus run.

Inside the classroom, students will be seated 6 feet apart. Desks will be turned to face the same direction, and students will sit on only one side of tables unless dividers are being used. Gyms, auditoriums or other large spaces may be used to hold larger classes so that social distancing can be maintained.

They may add more lunch periods to minimize the number of students inside the cafeteria at one time. And they will have disposable food service items like forks and plates.

Parents are asked to choose between in-school or online classes and will receive the options by email tomorrow. The deadline to select their preferred learning method for their child is July 29. The districts’ schools will reopen on August 26, provided Butler County is still in the green phase by that date.

In a survey, 79 percent of parents say they plan to have their kids in school every day.