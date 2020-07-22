HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 631 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday, in addition to 25 more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 103,396 since Tuesday’s report.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between July 15 and July 21, is 148,209 with 6,094 positive cases. There were 21,776 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. on July 21. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 96 cases and eight additional death; however, state health officials say there are no case numbers today from Philadelphia County “as that data was not received by the department.”

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has now reached 7,063.

There are 968,081 patients who have tested negative to date. Additionally, there are 637 probable or unconfirmed cases at this time.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said, “As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework. Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”

Across the state, 37% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. That group continues to lead the age breakdown. The 65 or older age bracket has nearly 25% of the cases, and the 50-64 age group has about 23% of the cases.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

• 1% are ages 0-4;

• 1% are ages 5-12;

• Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

• Nearly 9% are ages 19-24;

• 37% are ages 25-49;

• 23% are ages 50-64; and

• 25% are ages 65 or older.

Breaking down age group statistics…

The Health Department says these regions have seen significant increases among 19- to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

• SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases so far in July;

• SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in July;

• NE – Approximately 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in July;

• NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in July; and

• NC – Approximately 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.

• SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in July.

The state health department numbers show there are 18,486 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 3,675 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 22,161. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 4,829 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 7,682 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

