PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A proposal for a zipline in Pittsburgh will be discussed during a virtual meeting this evening.
The Mount Washington Community Development Corporation’s development committee will hold a Zoom meeting Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m.
On the agenda is a proposal from the Pittsburgh Zipline Company.
In March of last year, KDKA talked to Jeremy Goldman, who owns the Pittsburgh Zipline Company, about setting up shop on an undeveloped parcel of North Shore land and shuttling people on buses up to the West End Overlook.
Our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette say Goldman is also looking at Mount Washington as a possible location.
“First of all, we all bleed black and gold and to be the only city in the world to have a zipline through the city center would be amazing,” Goldman said in March of 2019. “This will also be the second longest zip line over water in the world.”
One big thing standing in Goldman’s way: the railroad tracks, the Post-Gazette reports. Goldman needs approval by the railroads on the South Side.
