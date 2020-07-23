CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 147 New Cases, 15 More Hospitalizations
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in yesterday’s deadly shooting on Knox Avenue.

Pittsburgh Police say they’ve obtained an arrest warrant for Montez Freeman. He’s suspected in the murder that happened Wednesday on the 80 block of Knox Avenue.

When police arrived on scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The victim, later identified as Clinton Miller, died at the hospital as a result of the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 412-323-7800.

