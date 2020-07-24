HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf called on state legislators to raise the minimum wage today.

Today marks the 11th anniversary of the last time Pennsylvania raised its minimum wage, according to the Wolf administration. The minimum wage still stands at $7.25. Wolf said it is time to increase the minimum wage, particularly in light of workers struggling during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Today is a sad reminder that across the state many workers are on the job and earning poverty wages because Pennsylvania hasn’t raised the minimum wage in over a decade. Many of them are essential workers, who throughout the COVID-19 pandemic have gone to work and put themselves at risk to provide the services all of us rely on,” Wolf said. “While those hardworking people lag behind, 29 other states – including all of our neighbors – have raised the wage for their workers. It’s ridiculous that a Pennsylvanian earns less for the same job than someone in West Virginia, Ohio or New York. Pennsylvanians are known for our tremendous work ethic, but too many of them, especially our essential workers, can’t afford their basic needs. That must be unacceptable to all of us.”

Minimum wage is $8.75 in West Virginia, $8.70 in Ohio and $11.80 in New York.

“Eleven years is far too long for hardworking people – no matter the age – to struggle with low wages,” Wolf added. “Now more than ever, it’s time for the General Assembly to listen. It’s time to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage.”