HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Center for Disease Control is reporting 641 cases of Cyclospora across 11 states, including Pennsylvania, that are connected to bagged salad mixes.

The CDC reports 2 Cyclospora cases related to the recalled products in Pennsylvania as July 24. The locations of the cases were not disclosed in the CDC’s data. The CDC says that it is specifically examining salad ingredients (iceberg lettuce, carrots, red cabbage) for the purposes of its investigation. The affected products include salad mixes made by Fresh Express, Hy-Vee Inc., Little Salad Bar, Signature Farms, Marketside and Hy-Vee. The products were sold at ALDI, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, ShopRite, and Walmart locations.

The products were manufactured in Streamwood, Illinois at a Fresh Express production facility. Besides Pennsylvania, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia and the District of Columbia are all potentially impacted by the Cyclospora contamination.

“Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite,” the CDC says. “A person may become infected after ingesting contaminated food or water. Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The infection is treated with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment.”

Specifically, the CDC says the products with a Z178 code or lower and “Best by” date that runs through July 14, 2020 are the ones potentially affected by the contamination.

However, only Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Wisconsin have reported cases of Cyclospora related to eating the salad mix. According to the CDC, the dates of the illness range from May 11, 2020 to July 5, 2020, with 37 people hospitalized as of Friday. Patients are ages 10 to 92 years with a median age of 59 years as of Friday’s data. No related deaths have been reported. People can go 4 to 6 weeks before noticing any symptoms of Cyclospora, the CDC says.

Actions To Take If You Suspect You Have Contracted Cyclospora

Talk to your healthcare provider.

Write down what you ate in the two weeks before you started to get sick.

Report your illness to the health department.

Assist public health investigators by answering questions about your illness.

The CDC issued its recall warnings June 19, and Giant Eagle issued a recall on its Fresh Express products on June 29.

Click here for a full list of the affected products.