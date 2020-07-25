CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 146 New Cases And 4 More Hospitalizations
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus in Pennsylvania, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Pennsylvania Department of Health

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — There are now 20 states that are on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s list of states with high Coronavirus cases.

As such, if you decide to travel, it is recommended by the state health department that you quarantine upon your return for 14 days if you traveled to any of the following states:

  • Alabama
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Wyoming

The first list with 15 states was published by the state health department July 2. The latest additions of Missouri and Wisconsin came on Friday, July 24.

For more details, check out the department’s page, COVID-19 Information for Travelers.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Comments