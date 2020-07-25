Comments
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — There are now 20 states that are on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s list of states with high Coronavirus cases.
As such, if you decide to travel, it is recommended by the state health department that you quarantine upon your return for 14 days if you traveled to any of the following states:
- Alabama
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Nevada
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Wyoming
The first list with 15 states was published by the state health department July 2. The latest additions of Missouri and Wisconsin came on Friday, July 24.
For more details, check out the department’s page, COVID-19 Information for Travelers.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.