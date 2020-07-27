NEW YORK (AP/KDKA) — The National Hockey League reported zero players tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

The league says it administered a total of 4,256 tests to more than 800 players from July 18-25.

Two players tested positive during the first week of training camps July 13-17.

Great news from #NHL in terms on Covid testing over 4,200 tests NONE positive pic.twitter.com/mwrngQEjLC — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 27, 2020

Players and staff from the 24 teams participating in the expanded Stanley Cup playoffs traveled to the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday.

They’re now in a quarantined bubble and will be tested daily after every other day testing during camp.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in the Toronto bubble.

(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)