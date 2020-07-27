CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 180 New Cases, Total Rises To 7,474
NEW YORK (AP/KDKA) — The National Hockey League reported zero players tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

The league says it administered a total of 4,256 tests to more than 800 players from July 18-25.

Two players tested positive during the first week of training camps July 13-17.

Players and staff from the 24 teams participating in the expanded Stanley Cup playoffs traveled to the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday.

They’re now in a quarantined bubble and will be tested daily after every other day testing during camp.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in the Toronto bubble.

