PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the Coronavirus pandemic not allowing the Steelers to hold their annual training camp at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, the players are set to arrive today at Heinz Field to take part in a training camp unlike any other.

Steelers’ training camp taking place in Latrobe has been the tradition for more than 50 years with thousands of fans making the pilgrimage each summer.

The Steelers shared a video of the grounds crews getting the field ready inside the stadium.

The video showed everything from grass being mowed and lines being painted.

Before the Steelers hit the field for training camp, defensive back Arrion Springs has been placed on the NFL’s ‘Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The list is for players who test positive for the virus or have been quarantining after having been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Springs was signed in April and is the first member of the Steelers to be placed on that list.

There will be no preseason games this year, according to a letter published by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The letter also outlined safety protocols for positive tests including isolation and care of the person.

The agreement between the NFL and the NFLPA allows players to opt out until August 3 and receive a stipend from owners.

The Steelers’ first game of the year will be September 14 when they take on the New York Giants.