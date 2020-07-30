PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes during the May 30 protest in downtown Pittsburgh.

Christopher West is charged with recklessly endangering another person, robbery, criminal mischief and riot. He is in the Allegheny County Jail.

West is accused of being involved in an assault and vandalizing a police vehicle during the protest.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators have been looking for clues about incidents during the May 30 protest and the attack on KDKA photojournalist Ian Smith, who was allegedly assaulted while shooting video of a burning police cruiser near PPG Paints Arena.

Multiple arrests have been made, with West being the latest. Investigators say the 35-year-old can be seen in a video jumping on a police cruiser and kicking the windows. Investigators said multiple sources and videos indicated West was the man who stole and smashed Smith’s camera, but initially, there was not enough evidence to obtain a warrant.

But then a video of West surfaced, showing him on May 30 revealing a tattoo on his left arm that says “why so serious?” On his right arm, part of another tattoo with the letters “sh.”

Investigators later confirmed West goes by the nickname “hush bro” and the tattoo reads “bro hush.” Police typed that into Instagram and found his page with photos of the tattoos matching the ones in the videos submitted to the police.

West is also one of eight Pittsburgh protesters who have been criminally indicted. The grand jury leveled a four-count indictment against West, accusing him of conspiring to and setting a police vehicle on fire as well as destroying a police vehicle by hitting and stomping at it.