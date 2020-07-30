PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh CLO is postponing all in-person performances until 2021 because of “the uncertainties and risks related” to coronavirus.
This means the annual production of “A Musical Christmas Carol” will be postponed, but there are plans in the works for a virtual version of “A Musical Christmas Carol.” More information is coming later.
After coronavirus shutdowns in March, Pittsburgh CLO Academy started an online Institute for Performing Arts, teaching over 480 students and 60 classes. Pittsburgh CLO says it also produced several months of web series episodes.
You can see the new dates and information about what to do if you have a ticket to these showsonline.
Before this, Pittsburgh CLO canceled its summer shows.
