GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A robbery suspect police in Westmoreland County called armed and dangerous is now behind bars.

The search for a man accused of committing at least two robberies this week led police to Christopher Patrick Broadt.

Police say they were able to capture him using video surveillance and eyewitnesses.

“He’s considered armed and dangerous. He’s displayed a handgun on at least three occasions,” Latrobe Police Detective Michael Wigand had told KDKA.

Police say the suspect stole cash and cigarettes from a BP gas station Sunday afternoon.

“The same male actor entered the store, brandished a handgun, demanded Newport cigarettes and the money in their register,” Wigand said.

The suspect held a terrified clerk and another person at gunpoint.

“During the incident, a male walked in as a customer and was confronted by the robber also,” Wigand said.

The same man was suspected in a recent retail theft from the same place.

“The individual walked into the store wearing a mask, asked for a carton of cigarettes and fled the store,” Wigand said.

The suspect took off but would show up again, this time at the 7-Eleven on Pennsylvania Route 136 in Fort Allen on Tuesday night.

Police were able to track a vehicle he was believed to be using and arrest him.

He’s in the Westmoreland County Jail charged with multiple counts of robbery and simple assault. He’s being held on a combined bond of $50,000.