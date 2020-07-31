CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 244 More Cases And 33 More Hospitalizations, Countywide Total Now Above 8,000
Police said he 'displayed a handgun on at least three occasions'
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A robbery suspect police in Westmoreland County called armed and dangerous is now behind bars.

The search for a man accused of committing at least two robberies this week led police to Christopher Patrick Broadt.

(Photo Credit: Provided)

Police say they were able to capture him using video surveillance and eyewitnesses.

“He’s considered armed and dangerous. He’s displayed a handgun on at least three occasions,” Latrobe Police Detective Michael Wigand had told KDKA.

Police say the suspect stole cash and cigarettes from a BP gas station Sunday afternoon.

“The same male actor entered the store, brandished a handgun, demanded Newport cigarettes and the money in their register,” Wigand said.

The suspect held a terrified clerk and another person at gunpoint.

(Photo Credit: Provided)

“During the incident, a male walked in as a customer and was confronted by the robber also,” Wigand said.

The same man was suspected in a recent retail theft from the same place.

“The individual walked into the store wearing a mask, asked for a carton of cigarettes and fled the store,” Wigand said.

The suspect took off but would show up again, this time at the 7-Eleven on Pennsylvania Route 136 in Fort Allen on Tuesday night.

Police were able to track a vehicle he was believed to be using and arrest him.

He’s in the Westmoreland County Jail charged with multiple counts of robbery and simple assault. He’s being held on a combined bond of $50,000.

