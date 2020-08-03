By: KDKA-TV Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf suggested school districts that choose to offer online-only classes should cancel their fall sports.
A number of local districts, including Woodland Hills and Pittsburgh Public Schools, have already decided to start the year remotely.
Wolf said his administration plans to release more guidance for school sports and fans in a few days.
“What happens in the school should be consistent with what happens in the playing field,” Wolf said on Monday. “If the school is going to be completely virtual, it’s hard to justify in-person contact sports played in the fall.”
Last week, the WPIAL announced it is pushing back the start dates of fall sports, and the PIAA said it is moving forward with fall sports as scheduled.
At this time, the PIAA says spectators for K-12 events aren’t allowed. Allowing fans depends on state guidelines.
You must log in to post a comment.