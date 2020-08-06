CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 5 Additional Deaths And 70 More Cases, Countywide Death Toll Now At 258
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local judge has issued a bench warrant for a woman that failed to appear in court to enter a plea.

Leona Mae Biser is accused of keeping her sister, who requires constant care, in a cage.

    • Biser allegedly locked her sister in a wooden cage with a dirty mattress and little-to-no medical care.

    According to investigators, she kept her sister in a “man-made cell” that sat in the living room of their home in Sixth Street in Vestaburg.

