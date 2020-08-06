Comments
Washington Co. Woman Accused Of Keeping Sister In Cage Says She Didn’t Do It
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local judge has issued a bench warrant for a woman that failed to appear in court to enter a plea.
Leona Mae Biser is accused of keeping her sister, who requires constant care, in a cage.
Biser allegedly locked her sister in a wooden cage with a dirty mattress and little-to-no medical care.
According to investigators, she kept her sister in a “man-made cell” that sat in the living room of their home in Sixth Street in Vestaburg.
