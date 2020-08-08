By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man donated a new wreath to the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial after its original wreath was vandalized last week.

Pittsburgh Police say the memorial pays tribute to law enforcement officers from Allegheny County who “made the ultimate sacrifice.” It includes the names of officers who served or grew up in the county but lost their lives somewhere else.

Police say Chuck Crouch Jr. from West Mifflin donated the new wreath.

“The sad part about being Police, Medics, Fire – all first responders – those people are laying their life on the line and they may not go home,” Crouch told police. “So when I read it in the news, I couldn’t believe people could just disgrace that memorial.”

Police set up the new wreath yesterday at the site and thanked Crouch for his donation.

Police are still searching for two suspects in connection to the vandalism incident from July 30.