By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State police gave warnings to 10 Pittsburgh-area licensed liquor establishments not following coronavirus orders.

State police did not release the names of any of the bars or restaurants that received warnings.

“As mandated by the liquor code, a notice of violation precedes the issuance of an administrative citation, which is civil in nature, and is intended to provide licensed liquor establishments notification of the nature of violation(s) discovered,” police say.

Liquor control enforcement officers visited 1,190 licensed establishments across the state Friday through Sunday and issued 39 warnings and 10 notices of violations.

The unannounced compliance checks make sure all customers are wearing masks when entering, exiting or moving through the restaurant or bar and that employees wear masks at all times.

Police are also checking to make sure there are 6 feet or physical barriers between customers at tables or booths as well as ensuring maximum capacity limits are posted and enforced.

Police say these checks could happen anywhere in the state, but are being focused in areas experiencing higher COVID-19 transmission rates.

The Pittsburgh State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office issued ten warnings and no notices of violation between Aug. 7-9 after visiting 394 licensed businesses.

State police say violators may face administrative citation, and continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk.

A statewide order is in effect limiting indoor dining to 25 percent occupancy and prohibiting alcohol consumption unless the drink comes with a meal.

If you want to complain about a licensed establishment not following coronavirus mandates, you can call 1-800-932-0602 or submit a complaint online.