By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Big 12 Conference is reportedly moving forward with a fall football season.
Yahoo’s Pete Thamel and Rivals’ Sooner Scoop report the Big 12 is going to continue to pursue playing football this season. The presidents in the league, which includes West Virginia, held a call on Tuesday night, according to Thamel.
Source: The Big 12 Presidents are wrapping up their call. The league is going to continue to pursue playing this season. A schedule, which was already prepared, will be released in the near future. This confirms what our @rivals friends at @SoonerScoop reported.
— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 12, 2020
A schedule will be released soon, Thamel says, and the season will include “more testing” for coronavirus.
Sources: Part of the eventual Big 12 announcement tonight will be enhanced medical protocols. This is expected to include "more testing" for COVID-19 and testing for cardiac issues if an athlete tests positive.
— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 12, 2020
Earlier on Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference postponed the 2020-21 fall sports season. The Atlantic Coast Conference followed by releasing a statement expressing cautious optimism about fall football.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.