CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 76 More Cases Pushing Countywide Total To Over 9,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The league presidents reportedly held a call on Tuesday to discuss the future.
Filed Under:Big 12 conference, College Football, West Virginia, West Virginia News, West Virginia University

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Big 12 Conference is reportedly moving forward with a fall football season.

Yahoo’s Pete Thamel and Rivals’ Sooner Scoop report the Big 12 is going to continue to pursue playing football this season. The presidents in the league, which includes West Virginia, held a call on Tuesday night, according to Thamel.

A schedule will be released soon, Thamel says, and the season will include “more testing” for coronavirus.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference postponed the 2020-21 fall sports season. The Atlantic Coast Conference followed by releasing a statement expressing cautious optimism about fall football.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments