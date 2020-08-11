By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — A longtime assistant Allegheny County district attorney who believed he contracted coronavirus at the courthouse has died.
Russ Broman died Tuesday at Allegheny General Hospital after a several-week fight with the coronavirus, a family attorney confirmed to KDKA’s Andy Sheehan. Broman filed a complaint with OSHA and complained to friends and colleagues of dangerous conditions at the Allegheny County Courthouse after contracting the disease. He alleged people did not wear masks.
He was in critical condition and on a ventilator at St. Clair Hospital for several weeks before being transferred to Allegheny General Hospital.
Borman was a veteran prosecutor in the district attorney’s office who returned to work only to contract coronavirus.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.