MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) — A group of parents and students are protesting Mt. Lebanon School District’s back-to-school plan for the fall.

The district has advocated for beginning the first nine weeks of the school year online. District leaders are citing health concerns and a potential lack of teachers due to coronavirus fears.

Mt. Lebanon School District has already said Aug. 31 is the new start date for students.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

On Wednesday at the Mt. Lebanon Safety Center, the protesters gathered to send a message to the school district. Parents and students were there to demand the reopening of schools.

They want to return to traditional in-person learning or a hybrid model, but what they are mostly asking for is a choice.

The group says it will also march down Washington Road. The school board will make its decision on Thursday.

