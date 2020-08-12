MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) — A group of parents and students are protesting Mt. Lebanon School District’s back-to-school plan for the fall.
Mt. Lebanon School Choice Protest. Group of parents and students on Washington Rd. sending a strong message, they want school choice. The district votes on it’s back to school plan tomorow. It’s indicated the plan is for fully remote learning for the first 9 weeks. @KDKA Tonight pic.twitter.com/DypZb2XSct
— PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSuranoKDKA) August 12, 2020
The district has advocated for beginning the first nine weeks of the school year online. District leaders are citing health concerns and a potential lack of teachers due to coronavirus fears.
Mt. Lebanon School District has already said Aug. 31 is the new start date for students.
On Wednesday at the Mt. Lebanon Safety Center, the protesters gathered to send a message to the school district. Parents and students were there to demand the reopening of schools.
They want to return to traditional in-person learning or a hybrid model, but what they are mostly asking for is a choice.
The group says it will also march down Washington Road. The school board will make its decision on Thursday.
