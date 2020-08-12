PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority says two more employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
Both employees work at the Manchester facility, one is a mechanic and the other a service worker.
They last worked on July 31, and both reported testing positive last Thursday, Aug. 6. The cases have been reported to the Allegheny County Health Department.
“Port Authority continues to follow all state and county health department guidelines, and as with all previous cases, confidentially reported these cases to the Allegheny County Health Department,” the Port Authority said in a press release.
The Port Authority has now had a total of 39 employees test positive for COVID-19.
Face coverings continue to be required on public transportation, along with capacity limits.
