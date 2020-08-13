MT. LEBANON (KDKA) – Parents in the Mt. Lebanon School District say they want choices and they don’t want the only option for their children to be online learning.

RELATED: Parents And Students In Favor Of Reopening Schools Protest Mt. Lebanon’s Back-To-School Plan

That has school leaders thinking a lot more about what to do before their meeting on Thursday night.

Here’s the issue: the district is leaning toward holding the first nine weeks of the school year online due to health concerns and a lack of teachers due to coronavirus fears.

However, many parents and even their kids say they want more options such as traditional in-person learning or a hybrid model.

On Wednesday night, they marched down Washington Road, sending a message to the district. Many students were seen holding signs saying, “I miss my friends” and “Show up #Choice.”

Some parents are even suggesting substitutes to come in if the district’s teachers are worried about returning.

Tonight, the school board will discuss its reopening plan at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details