The USA Today reported earlier this week about Trump's alleged plans to visit Scranton.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

OLD FORGE, Pa. (KDKA) — President Donald Trump will visit Old Forge on Thursday to speak just a few hours ahead of Joe Biden accepting the nomination as the Democratic presidential candidate, according to reports.

Jonathan Tamari with the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the information about Trump’s visit on Saturday. This visit would be significant due to the fact that Scranton is Biden’s hometown. Scranton is about a 5-hour drive from Pittsburgh.

President Trump is also expected to visit several other key battleground states like Wisconsin, Minnesota and Arizona during the Democratic convention. Trump’s acceptance will be held at the White House, CBS News confirmed on Friday.

