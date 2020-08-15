By: KDKA-TV News Staff
OLD FORGE, Pa. (KDKA) — President Donald Trump will visit Old Forge on Thursday to speak just a few hours ahead of Joe Biden accepting the nomination as the Democratic presidential candidate, according to reports.
Inbox: Trump to visit Old Forge, PA Thursday – just outside Scranton – to speak hours before Biden formally accepts the Democratic nomination for president
— Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) August 15, 2020
Jonathan Tamari with the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the information about Trump’s visit on Saturday. This visit would be significant due to the fact that Scranton is Biden’s hometown. Scranton is about a 5-hour drive from Pittsburgh.
President Trump is also expected to visit several other key battleground states like Wisconsin, Minnesota and Arizona during the Democratic convention. Trump’s acceptance will be held at the White House, CBS News confirmed on Friday.
