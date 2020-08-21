Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County court system will return to having in-person proceedings next month.
According to an order Friday from President Judge Kim Clark, certain in-person proceedings will resume Sept. 8. This applies to criminal cases in the Court of Common Pleas.
On July 24, in-person court hearings and proceeding in the criminal division of the Court of Common Pleas were canceled. She ordered the hearings to be conducted through videoconferencing.
It came in the wake of three court facilities temporarily closing after a private attorney — who tested positive for coronavirus — appeared at the county courthouse, a district court office in North Versailles and a PFA office.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.