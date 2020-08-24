BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Three days after the PIAA decided to green light sports for the fall, districts across the Pittsburgh area are voting on whether to allow students to take the field.

On Monday, parents in Beaver County wanted to be a part of the conversation. Outside Beaver Area High School, parents nervously watched as the Beaver Area School District board discussed fall sports. In the end, it was a unanimous decision to approve, going against Governor Tom Wolf’s recommendation to postpone high school sports until 2021.

Dozens came out to make their voices heard.

“We are very excited,” said parent Patty Finch. “We are very happy they listened to us and they considered our feelings and our opinions and voted the right way.”

“I am thrilled the school board voted with us,” parent Cindy Lang told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrrasso. “It’s exciting now we have to get spectators in.”

Before Monday night’s meeting, coaches, athletes and parents urged the board to let them play. Finch, the organizer, said she had some doubts after rumors swirled on social media.

“We saw a tweet from our principal saying she was absolutely opposed to sports starting,” said Finch.

The district said student-athletes will have to sign a liability waiver. Some student-athletes in Beaver County say the risk is worth it.

“We need to get back to normal as close as we can,” said junior Adrianna Gillian. “We all are ready and we have the desire to take the precautions.”

The district anticipates the wavier will be ready next Monday. The coaches will pass it out so student-athletes can sign if they choose.

Also, the district could not find enough substitute teachers so high school students will do remote learning for the first nine weeks. School starts Aug. 31.