CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 29 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 9,932
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Last year, a Log Jammer boat went for $11,100.
Filed Under:Auction, Kennywood, Local TV, Log Jammer, West Mifflin

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – The Log Jammer will live on forever in our hearts, but now a piece of the ride can be yours.

An original log flume from the classic Kennywood ride is up for auction again. The money goes to Give Kids the World Village, a nonprofit Florida resort for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

Last year, a log flume went for $11,100. As of Monday afternoon, this boat has 37 bids and is sitting at $4,250.

The auction winner will have to drive to Kennwyood to pick up the flume, and there will be no refunds.

The Log Jammer closed in 2017.

Comments