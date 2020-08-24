By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – The Log Jammer will live on forever in our hearts, but now a piece of the ride can be yours.
An original log flume from the classic Kennywood ride is up for auction again. The money goes to Give Kids the World Village, a nonprofit Florida resort for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.
Coasting for Kids, the national fundraiser for @GKTWVillage, is coming up and we’re again donating a Log Jammer boat for auction!https://t.co/OF5Ldqhha4
— Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) August 21, 2020
Last year, a log flume went for $11,100. As of Monday afternoon, this boat has 37 bids and is sitting at $4,250.
The auction winner will have to drive to Kennwyood to pick up the flume, and there will be no refunds.
The Log Jammer closed in 2017.
