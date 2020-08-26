By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local father is demanding answers after his daughter disappeared in January.
Kaylene Oehling, 21, was reported missing by her family on Jan. 12 after she didn’t show up to babysit.
Her father said she left a friend’s house in Millvale on the night of Jan. 9 to meet someone. She never returned.
“We hope for the best, but unfortunately, we fear the worst,” said Jason Oehling. “It’s been holy terror. Kaylene always was and always will be my best friend.”
Oehling is described as a 5-foot-1 white female. She has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. The night she disappeared, she was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and camouflage pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
