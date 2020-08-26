HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A Fayette County priest accused of sexually abusing an altar boy for three years has been arrested.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of Father Andrew Kawecki Wednesday afternoon. Kawecki, facing charges of indecent assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, surrendered to officials at a district court in Fayette County this morning.
According to the attorney general’s office, Kawecki is accused of assaulting an 11-year-old altar boy multiple times starting in 2004 and lasting until the victim’s family left the parish in 2007.
The victim, now in his late 20s, told prosecutors the priest had forced sexual encounters with him starting when he was 11 in the back room of St. Cyril and Methodius Church in Fairchance where Kawecki prepared for services before mass.
The attorney general’s office says Kawecki served at 15 parishes in the Diocese of Greensburg since 1980, most recently assigned as a trust advisor to the Conn-Area Catholic School in Connellsville.
Kawecki is out on a $50,000 bond. He’s ordered to have no contact with minors and surrendered his passport.
