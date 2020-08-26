Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEDFORD, Pa. (KDKA) – State Police in Bedford County responded to a shooting on Tuesday evening in the parking lot of a hotel.
The shooting involved the same activist group that was involved in a different shooting on Monday night.
No one was hurt and police have not said who fired the shots.
Earlier that evening, dozens of people, many of them armed, gathered outside the Bedford County Courthouse.
They said they were waiting on activists that announced on Facebook they were planning to march to the courthouse.
