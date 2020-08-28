Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – The Log Jammer boat auction has ended.
An original log flume from the classic Kennywood ride sold for $7,600 on Friday. The money goes to Give Kids the World Village, a nonprofit Florida resort for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.
Friday’s auction winner has to drive to Kennywood to pick up the flume. The Log Jammer closed in 2017.
Log Jammer boat auction has ended – sold for $7600! That's a whole wish for a family to visit @GKTWVillage once they're able to reopen.
Thank you to the winning bidder! pic.twitter.com/M86ZKXXWvj
— Nick Paradise (@Kennywood_PR) August 28, 2020
Last year, a log flume went for $11,100.
