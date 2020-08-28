CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 7 More Deaths In Addition To 63 More Cases, Countywide Total Cases Now At 10,128
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – The Log Jammer boat auction has ended.

(Source: Kennywood)

An original log flume from the classic Kennywood ride sold for $7,600 on Friday. The money goes to Give Kids the World Village, a nonprofit Florida resort for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

Friday’s auction winner has to drive to Kennywood to pick up the flume. The Log Jammer closed in 2017.

Last year, a log flume went for $11,100.

