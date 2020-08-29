By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools were holding several drives to distribute computer devices to students and their families on Saturday ahead of the start of the school year.

However, the district reports that they have quickly run out supplies to provide for students.

“Due to supply chain issues and high demand, we have exhausted our current supply of computer devices early and all sites are now closed. Additional distribution dates will be announced next week when we expect a large delivery of devices,” a message on the website reads. The district posted the same message to their Facebook page at 10:33 a.m. Saturday.

Earlier Saturday morning, Pittsburgh Public Schools posted to their Facebook page that they expected to close distribution sites at 12:30 p.m. and urged people not to collect a device if they have access to one due to limited stock.

Several distribution sites were set up in the area, including one in Carrick. KDKA observed people standing in long lines wrapped around buildings, waiting to pick up a device.

Pittsburgh Public Schools announced on July 31 that all students would learn remotely for the first nine weeks. The district has also pledged to get a device for every student for online learning. Students will begin classes on August 31.