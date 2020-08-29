PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers Cam Heyward and Vince Williams are just a couple of many professional athletes speaking on social justice issues and racial inequality.

During their nearly 20-minute media session on Saturday, football talk was scarce.

“We can’t be blind to what’s going on,” Heyward said. “We’ve seen too many injustices to be silent.”

“A lot of times, people say sports should stay out of politics or politics should stay out of sports, but if you look at the history, that’s not ever been the case,” Williams said.

Both Heyward and Williams committed to using their platforms for change, just one day after Head Coach Mike Tomlin stood on the turf at Heinz Field, promising his team would be part of the solution.

“We’ve learned a lot of lessons in 2020, be it from the pandemic, or the social unrest. The big perspective it has provided us is regardless of how big and important this game is for us, it’s small in the big scheme of things,” Tomlin said.

“Going forward, we want to have action behind that through our organization and the Steelers and everybody through this,’ Heyward said. “I think we are going to have a lot of change going forward.”

Steelers quarterback also said that it’s on them to listen and learn.

“I think we need to educate ourselves,” Ben Roethlisberger said. “Specifically, I would like to educate myself. That’s why I say I’m listening. I think listening is such an important thing to do because obviously I look up at a lot of my teammates and a lot of my friends. How can I better educate myself and listen and learn because we all need to do and be better.”