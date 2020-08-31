PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The race for the White House is making its way through our area today.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be stopping here in the Pittsburgh area to deliver remarks, just under two weeks after accepting his parties nomination.

His campaign says they will focus on this question for voters — “Do you feel safe in Donald Trump’s America?!”

Biden’s campaign points out COVID-19 and how it’s killing thousands of Americans has turned our economy upside down and has left parents struggling.

They say President Donald Trump continues to create chaos rather than trying to heal the country.

Biden’s campaign says he will offer a different vision for a better future.

And that’s who Allegheny County Executive, Rich Fitzgerald supports.

He recently posted on social media about Biden’s first visit to Pennsylvania.

Fitzgerald says “Biden knows & cares about us. And when he’s President, he’ll focus on jobs, infrastructure and health care.”

Conventions are over, the election is in full swing — & @JoeBiden's first visit is to southwestern PA, where he kicked off his campaign. He knows & cares about us. And when he's President, he'll focus on jobs, infrastructure, health care — all the things that matter to us most. https://t.co/CUm0WO8cP5 — Rich Fitzgerald (@votefitz) August 31, 2020

Meanwhile, President Trump tweeted about Biden’s visit, saying how Biden has no choice but to come here because his poll numbers are plunging. Trump also says he was the one who helped industries in Pittsburgh.

Joe Biden is coming out of the basement earlier than his hoped for ten days because his people told him he has no choice, his poll numbers are PLUNGING! Going to Pittsburgh, where I have helped industry to a record last year, & then back to his basement for an extended period… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2020

At this time, we don’t know the specifics of when and where Biden will be when he makes his remarks.