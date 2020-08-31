CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 99 More Cases, Countywide Total Cases Now At 10,310
The former Vice President and current Democratic nominee for President will visit Southwestern Pa. on Monday.By Lindsay Ward
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The race for the White House is making its way through our area today.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be stopping here in the Pittsburgh area to deliver remarks, just under two weeks after accepting his parties nomination.

His campaign says they will focus on this question for voters — “Do you feel safe in Donald Trump’s America?!”

Biden’s campaign points out COVID-19 and how it’s killing thousands of Americans has turned our economy upside down and has left parents struggling.

They say President Donald Trump continues to create chaos rather than trying to heal the country.

Biden’s campaign says he will offer a different vision for a better future.

And that’s who Allegheny County Executive, Rich Fitzgerald supports.

He recently posted on social media about Biden’s first visit to Pennsylvania.

Fitzgerald says “Biden knows & cares about us. And when he’s President, he’ll focus on jobs, infrastructure and health care.”

Meanwhile, President Trump tweeted about Biden’s visit, saying how Biden has no choice but to come here because his poll numbers are plunging. Trump also says he was the one who helped industries in Pittsburgh.

At this time, we don’t know the specifics of when and where Biden will be when he makes his remarks.

