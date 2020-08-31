Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — President Donald Trump will be making a campaign stop in Westmoreland County on Thursday evening.
Trump will be stumping at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe on Thursday, Sept. 3.
The time of his appearance is set for 7 p.m.; the doors open at 4 p.m.
The president’s visit comes on the heels of former Vice President Joe Biden’s visit to Pittsburgh today. He will be speaking this afternoon in Hazelwood.
