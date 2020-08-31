CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 99 More Cases, Countywide Total Cases Now At 10,310
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The president's reelection campaign will stop at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe.
Filed Under:Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Campaign 2020, Latrobe, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, President Donald Trump, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — President Donald Trump will be making a campaign stop in Westmoreland County on Thursday evening.

Trump will be stumping at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe on Thursday, Sept. 3.

The time of his appearance is set for 7 p.m.; the doors open at 4 p.m.

The president’s visit comes on the heels of former Vice President Joe Biden’s visit to Pittsburgh today. He will be speaking this afternoon in Hazelwood.

For more information on the visit, click here.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments