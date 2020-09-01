By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) — A sad story now has a happy ending.

Two kittens that were thrown from a car window in Erie now have a forever home.

Last month, the ANNA Shelter Animal Cruelty Division said a person driving over the bridge on Peninsula Drive and W. 25th St. in Erie tossed four kittens out of their window. A motorist stopped and picked up the kittens but only two survived.

On Tuesday, the shelter provided an update, saying the two kittens have a home.

“Carol and Richard opened their hearts and home to these two sisters as they became very bonded through this awful experience. Only love and affection in their future now,” the shelter said on Facebook.

The ANNA Shelter says the kittens underwent “intensive medical care and surgeries.” One cat had a broken leg and the other had a broken jaw.

No word yet if anyone is facing charges for throwing the kittens.