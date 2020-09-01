PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A father and son accused of collecting thousands of dollars from homeowners and failing to complete improvement jobs are now facing more charges.

Matthew and Alexander Walker are facing criminal charges in relation to their involvement with Three Rivers Decks and Porches. Several people accuse them of collecting thousands of dollars for porch and deck projects, failing to complete the jobs, and dodging phone calls.

After KDKA investigator Meghan Schiller’s story first aired, more alleged victims wanted to talk about their experiences.

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office said it has received 18 complaints about Three Rivers Decks and Porches. The state AG’s office says it deactivated the company’s registration on May 6.

Cheri and Ricky Bedilion look at their backyard in Chippewa and say they feel disgusted.

“Just disgust, disappointment, anger, embarrassed,” said Cheri Bedilion. “We’ve had neighbors constantly asking us what’s going on with your deck?”

The Bedilions say there is no flooring, only a few pieces of railing and the weeds tell the tale.

“They got started at the end of June of 2019,” said Cheri Bedilion.

“They said they’d probably have it done within six to eight weeks,” added Ricky Bedilion.

Fast forward roughly 14 months later and the Bedilions told KDKA that they received a voicemail from Matthew Walker on Aug. 20, the same day the Chippewa couple joined the criminal case against the father and son.

“We are doing everything we can for our customers. I’ve been on the phone with lawyers and banks all day today. I’m trying to mortgage both of our homes,” the voicemail said.

The Walkers have hired defense attorney Sean Logue.

“At no time did they ever take money from somebody and just not show up to do any work,” said Logue in an interview with KDKA.

Logue pointed to the coronavirus pandemic, saying it devastated his clients’ company. The Bedilions tell KDKA it doesn’t add up.

“Absolutely ridiculous,” said Cheri Bedilion. “Certainly that would apply to people who just had their project begun here in the spring. But for us and many others, it just doesn’t apply because those projects should have been finished a long time ago.”

The Bedilions join three other families interviewed by KDKA’s Meghan Schiller, claiming to be out nearly $120,000.

After the Bedilions called police, the Chippewa Township Police Department filed felony charges on Aug. 20, adding to the list of felonies filed for each of the Walkers. Peters Township, North Strabane Township and Cecil Township police departments have also filed charges.

“Slowly but surely we’ve all been discovering each other and finding out we’re all in the same exact boat and have the same exact story,” said Cheri Bedillion.