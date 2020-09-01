Comments
By: KDKA-TV News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A study ranks Pennsylvania as one of the least hardest-working states.
According to WalletHub, Pennsylvania ranks No. 39 among hardest-working states, while Ohio came in at No. 46. West Virginia was tabbed as the least-hardest working state.
North Dakota and Alaska were No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
WalletHub compared the states using 10 metrics, including average workweek hours, employment rate, and average leisure time spent per day.
In February, Pittsburgh did not make the cut for the top 100 hardest working-cities in America, also according to WalletHub. The study ranked the ‘Burgh at No. 103.
You must log in to post a comment.