By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public School representatives say they are having internet provider issues on this first day back for students across the district.

The district decided to do virtual learning for at least the first nine weeks of the new school year.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the students out of the classroom last spring.

According to school representatives, there is an issue with Verizon, the district’s provider. They are asking families to keep trying to log in and to be patient.

The district is working to fix the problem, but they are not sure what is causing the issue.

As virtual classes begin, the district is still distributing devices for families who need them today. Parents were seen lining up outside Pittsburgh Oliver for one of the distributions.

If your child does not have a device, and you haven’t called your child’s teacher, Pittsburgh Public is asking you to call immediately.

The school board says students who don’t have computers yet will be given paper packets with lesson plans, and they can view the classes on a smartphone.

According to the district, more than 1,700 students didn’t respond when asked if they need a device.

The district also reports that almost 2,400 students still need one, and as of Aug. 29, about 9,200 devices have been distributed.

To help students, Pittsburgh Public will have remote learning hubs where students can engage in their school day with support of provider staff.

A list of those hubs can be found online.

Today, devices will be distributed at Carrick, Oliver and Westinghouse schools between 9 a.m. 6 p.m.

After today, if you still need a device, you are asked to contact your child’s home room.

The district is hoping to get 6,000 more devices by the end of October.

