PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In just one week, TSA agents have caught three guns at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The most recent was a 9 mm loaded handgun inside a West Virginia man’s backpack. Another loaded gun was found Friday, and a third firearm was found last Wednesday. There have now been 13 guns caught at the airport this year.

Allegheny County police were called Tuesday after TSA officers spotted the handgun in the West Virginia man’s bag. The gun was confiscated and he was cited with weapon charges and faces a fine.

Last month, the TSA said fewer people are flying, but more guns are being found at airport checkpoints.

Even people with concealed firearm permits aren’t allowed to bring guns on planes. The TSA says travelers are allowed to bring unloaded firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at check-in.

You can read more about how to travel properly with a firearm on the TSA’s website.