By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Amazon is going on a nationwide hiring spree.
The e-commerce giant is looking to fill 33,000 corporate and tech positions over the next few months and the application process is open to everyone.
According to the company, the starting salary will average $150,000 per year.
Amazon plans to take applications during a “virtual career day” on Wednesday, September 16.
This announcement also comes in the wake of Amazon’s announcement last month that they were looking to hire 1,500 workers exclusively in the Pittsburgh area.
Interested applicants can apply on Amazon’s Career Day website.
