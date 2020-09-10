By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The United States Department of Justice Office is warning the public of a phone scam that is preying on elderly citizens.

According to the DOJ, they have received multiple of a scammer calling people posing as an investigator at the Department of Justice, attempting to get personal information during the calls.

They believe the calls have appeared to target the elderly.

Reports to the National Elder Fraud Hotline show that the scammer claims to be a DOJ investigator or employee, attempts to obtain personal information, or leaves a voicemail with a return phone number.

The number the caller leaves in the voicemail redirects users to a recorded message that matches that of the recorded menu for the DOJ’s main phone number. After navigating through the automated menu, the caller is sent to an “operator” who then sends the caller to someone claiming to be an investigator. From there, the “investigator” again attempts to gain the caller’s personal information.

“Phone scams are an ugly and pervasive act of victimization,” said Office For Victims of Crime Director Jessica Hart. “The scams being reported to our National Elder Fraud Hotline are especially heinous because they show the perpetrators are preying upon one of the most vulnerable segments of our society – the elderly.”

The warning comes just a couple of weeks after the Pennsylvania Court System warned residents of a scam claiming to be someone needing money for bail.

The DOJ is asking those who receive these calls to most importantly not provide any personal information and to report the calls to the Federal Trade Commission on its website or by calling 877-382-4357.