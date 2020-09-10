PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Public Schools students and Trinity School District students were exposed to what is being described as “inappropriate content” during remote learning.

RELATED: Online Classes In Pittsburgh Public Schools And Trinity Area School District Interrupted By Inappropriate Videos And Messages

For Pittsburgh Public Schools, a teacher provided students with a Safe YouTube link that was supposed to go to a nursery rhyme to help teach counting, but it led to what the district has described as “inappropriate content.”

In a letter to families, Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet responded to the incident.

“This morning, we took immediate action upon notification of an inappropriate video that was embedded in the link of an educational video on Safe YouTube. A teacher posted the link in an early childhood classroom dashboard on Schoology. The link, which was supposed to contain a counting nursery rhyme, included inappropriate content. This is unacceptable. In speaking with other districts across the country, we are very aware of the thousands of cyberattacks that are hitting our schools across the nation and we want our families, students, parents, and educators to feel safe during E-Learning. As a result, the Safe YouTube website is blocked indefinitely from District devices and we will continue to monitor internal and external dashboard conversations as it is related to E-Learning. Even as educators, we are still learning ourselves and vow to continually make sure cybersecurity is a priority. Parents and staff are encouraged to take action as well. If you see something, say something. We are here to make E-Learning accessible and digitally responsible for all families.”

Another school that fell victim to these hacks was Trinity Area School District.

A fifth-grade class was infiltrated by a hacker and the hacker spammed the chat with inappropriate messages that contained racial slurs.

Like Pittsburgh Public Schools, Trinity Area School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Lucas responded in a letter to families.

“There was an apparent security breach in a 5th grade Cyber Classroom at Trinity West Elementary this morning. The elementary principal phoned each parent of the students who were logged in to this specific virtual classroom. There were also security breaches in two virtual classrooms at the high school. The “hacker” got into the virtual classroom and was able to introduce offensive racial and other inappropriate comments. There is a report of an alleged pornographic image as well. The police are actively conducting a criminal investigation and Trinity Area will prosecute those found to be responsible to the fullest extent of the law. Fortunately, our teachers were able to end the sessions and gather evidence to share with the police and administration. We are currently in contact with Zoom to understand how this breach could occur and what can be done to trust this platform again. On Thursday, teachers will begin posting assignments, recordings, and activities in Canvas for those students working remotely. We will postpone live instruction until this issue is resolved. Parents should expect more details soon. Parents, please talk to your children about appropriate internet use. Make sure your child reports anything strange or unusual to you and their teachers immediately. If you have any information to help us with the criminal investigation, please contact your building principal or the police. Students and parents should know that the local authorities and Trinity staff are tracking IP addresses to identify where messages or images originated. Everyone should be reminded that this is a serious crime. We are disappointed, but we will not give up. Our teachers have worked too hard to let the criminal actions of one or two stop us from safely teaching students remotely.”

As stated by both superintendents, the districts have moved to either block or resolve the issues in both technologies.

KDKA’s Lindsay Ward will have more on Your Day Pittsburgh.