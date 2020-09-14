By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (KDKA) — Several Pittsburgh Steelers had on special warm-up shirts before Monday’s game against the Giants.
Several Steelers wore shirts that read “End Racism” and “Black Lives Matter” during warmups at MetLife Stadium. Many other teams, including the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts, wore similar black warm-up t-shirts before games on Sunday.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner, Marcus Allen, Mike Hilton and Bud Dupree were among players on the team who donned “Black Lives Matter” shirts, while Jordan Dangerfield, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Cam Sutton and Steven Nelson wore “End Racism” shirts.
The Steelers are wearing also the name of Antwon Rose II on the back of their helmets this season.
“We don’t want him to be forgotten,” the Steelers tweeted. “For the 2020 season, we unite as one and will wear a single name on the back of our helmets – Antwon Rose Jr.”
