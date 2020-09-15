Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The lawyer for Romir Talley’s family says they now have evidence that contradicts the police’s account of the night Talley was killed.
Paul Jubas wants the 911 call made that night and statements from Wilkinsburg police officers to be made public.
Jubas says the 911 caller reported that when police followed Talley, that they were following the wrong person and the perpetrator was still on Penn Avenue.
Jubas says Wilkinsburg officers lied about crucial details in the report.
