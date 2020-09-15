CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 142 New Cases Over Last 48 Hours
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Talley was shot and killed by police in December 2019.
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Paul Jubas, Romir Talley, Wilkinsburg Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The lawyer for Romir Talley’s family says they now have evidence that contradicts the police’s account of the night Talley was killed.

(Photo Credit: Amber Sloan Facebook Page)

Paul Jubas wants the 911 call made that night and statements from Wilkinsburg police officers to be made public.

Jubas says the 911 caller reported that when police followed Talley, that they were following the wrong person and the perpetrator was still on Penn Avenue.

Related stories:

Jubas says Wilkinsburg officers lied about crucial details in the report.

Comments