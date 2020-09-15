Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KITTANNING (KDKA) — Officials have identified the man found dead in the Allegheny River over the weekend.
On Tuesday, the Armstrong County Coroner identified the man as 67-year-old Clifton McHenry of Kittanning. He was found approximately 200 yards north of the Allegheny Mariner Restaurant on Sunday.
Kittanning police and the coroner were asking for help in identifying the man. The investigation is ongoing, and autopsy and toxicology results are pending.
