NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) — The North Braddock Council voted to table a resolution Tuesday that, if passed, would have formed a “regionalized police department.”

The commission would help the borough during the decision-making process as North Braddock, Braddock, East Pittsburgh and Rankin consider forming one police department. The North Braddock Council tabled the vote in favor of having a public comment period before going any further.

“We’re dealing with the residents’ money and their public health and safety and protecting them,” said North Braddock Mayor Tom Whyel. “I think they need to provide input.”

The public comment period is expected before the council’s next meeting in October.

North Braddock Councilwoman Lisa Franklin indicated not everyone on the council is in favor of regionalizing the police departments.

“I feel like it’s not etched in stone, but I’m not quite sure,” she said. “I’m hopeful.”

Like Franklin, those in favor of it believe the move will lead to a consolidation of resources and better employment opportunities for officers.

“We’re trying to find ways to bring all four communities to float together, to rise together, and this would be the first step in that,” Franklin said.