By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A floating movie theater that was scheduled to be in Pittsburgh for a week starting tomorrow won’t be coming.

The company behind the tour is postponing the event, citing the pandemic as the reason. The event was originally pitched as a way to watch a movie during the pandemic in socially distanced boats.

“Due to COVID, we have had to change the original dates for this event, however, we are currently working hard on new dates and locations for each city. As soon as we have more information regarding dates, movies and ticket releases you will be notified via email,” the website now says.

According to the Trib, officials with the Pittsburgh Special Events department and the U.S. Coast Guard’s Pittsburgh auxiliary unit tried but were unable to get in touch with the organizers, an Australian entertainment company called Beyond Cinema.

