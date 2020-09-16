By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have placed offensive lineman Zach Banner on injured reserve.
The right tackle had to be helped off the field during Monday’s game against the New York Giants after suffering a knee injury. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the initial diagnosis for Banner is a torn ACL, which is a season-ending injury.
Banner won the starting right tackle job this summer. The Steelers also signed offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, who was drafted by the Steelers in 2016.
